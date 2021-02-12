Speedweek forecast, Daytona 500 weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After a long offseason, NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway and it is time again to look over the forecasts for Speedweek and the Daytona 500.

Remember, the forecasts can change throughout the week, so check back for the latest.

Here’s a look at the Speedweek schedule and forecast, as well as the early Daytona 500 weather forecast, via wunderground.com:

FRIDAY, Feb. 12

1 – 2 p.m. ET – ARCA practice

Forecast: High of 76 degrees with a 38% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

3:10 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a high of 80 degrees with a 15% chance of rain.

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 72 degrees with a 24% chance of rain.

7:30 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 68 degrees with a 51% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

SATURDAY, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m. ET – ARCA group qualifying

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 68 degrees with a 21% chance of rain.

9:30 – 10:20 a.m. ET – Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 71 degrees with a 16% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

10:40 a.m. ET – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.)

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees with a 15% chance of rain.

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 76 degrees with a 20% chance of rain.

1:30 p.m. ET – ARCA race (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: High of 77 degrees with a 59% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

5 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 74 degrees with a 59% chance of thunderstorms.

SUNDAY, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m. ET – Daytona 500 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 74 degrees with a 87% chance of thunderstorms.