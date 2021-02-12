Daytona Truck Series race results, points standings

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

A chaotic last lap of overtime ended with Ben Rhodes taking the win in Friday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

With six laps to go in the scheduled distance, a big crash broke out on the backstretch that involved 10 trucks and sent the race into overtime.

On the penultimate lap of overtime, Rhodes and ThorSport Racing teammate Matt Crafton got out to the lead. Sheldon Creed and Cory Roper mounted a challenge against the ThorSport duo from the outside lane coming to the white flag.

Roper got into the wall coming out of the tri-oval, but was able to go inside of Creed and take the lead into Turn 1. After Austin Wayne Self spun into the backstretch grass, Rhodes set himself up for one last run at Roper through Turns 3 and 4.

Once back in the tri-oval, Roper made his move outside and completed the winning pass on Roper as multiple drivers wrecked behind them.

Points report

Rhodes is the early leader in the Truck points standings after a 51-point haul on Friday night – 40 points for the win, plus 11 points across Stages 1 and 2.

Behind him, Creed and John Hunter Nemechek are tied with 47 points. Creed has second place in the standings after finishing sixth in the race; Nemechek finished seventh.

Chandler Smith (37 points) and part-time driver Grant Enfinger (36 points) sit fourth and fifth in the standings, respectively.