Daytona Truck Series practice report

Chandler Smith was fastest in Thursday night’s NASCAR Camping World Truck Series practice session at Daytona International Speedway.
Smith, who was promoted to full-time status this season for Kyle Busch Motorsports, posted a lap of 189.641 miles per hour in the No. 18 Toyota Tundra.
With drafting prevalent in the 50-minute session, Toyota drivers had nine of the 10 fastest speeds.
Full Truck Series practice speeds
David Gilliland was ninth-fastest to lead the Fords (189.064 mph). Niece Motorsports’ Ryan Truex was 11th-fastest to lead the Chevrolets (188.865 mph).
Two more Niece drivers, Brett Moffitt (12th fastest, 188.834 mph) and James Buescher (14th fastest, 188.762 mph), logged a session-high 19 laps along with Bryan Dauzat (15th fastest, 188.107 mph).
Truck rookie Hailie Deegan, who’s driving for Gilliland’s team this season, was 28th-fastest in her Ford (182.360 mph).
The session was paused briefly on four occasions due to stalled vehicles.
Top Five Speeds – Single Lap
- Chandler Smith, No. 18 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, 189.641 mph
- Austin Hill, No. 16 Hattori Racing Enterprises Toyota, 189.613 mph
- Johnny Sauter, No. 13 ThorSport Racing Toyota, 189.565 mph
- Drew Dollar, No. 51 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, 189.546 mph
- John Hunter Nemechek, No. 4 Kyle Busch Motorsports Toyota, 189.478 mph
Best Consecutive 10 Lap Average Speeds
- Austin Wayne Self, No. 22 AM Racing Chevrolet, 184.641 mph (Laps 6-15)
- Brett Moffitt, No. 45 Niece Motorsports Chevrolet, 184.541 mph (Laps 10-19)
Truck Series qualifying takes place tomorrow at 3:10 p.m. ET on FS1 to set the field for the season-opening NextEra Energy 250 at 7:30 p.m. ET, also on FS1.