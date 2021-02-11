Speedweek forecast, Daytona 500 weather

By Dustin LongFeb 11, 2021, 9:22 AM EST
After a long offseason, NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway and it is time again to look over the forecasts for Speedweek and the Daytona 500.

Remember, the forecasts can change throughout the week, so check back for the latest.

Here’s a look at the Speedweek schedule and forecast, as well as the early Daytona 500 weather forecast, via wunderground.com:

THURSDAY, Feb. 11

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 71 degrees with a 24% chance of rain.

7 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying race 1 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 70 degrees with a 38% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

Approx. 8:45 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying race 2 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 68 degrees with a 47% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

 

 

FRIDAY, Feb. 12

1 – 2 p.m. ET – ARCA practice

Forecast: High of 76 degrees with a 38% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

3:10 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

ForecastHigh of 72 degrees with a 57% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

ForecastHigh of 70 degrees with a 46% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

7:30 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 67 degrees with a 51% chance of showers.

 

SATURDAY, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m. ET – ARCA group qualifying 

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 68 degrees with a 24% chance of rain.

9:30 – 10:20 a.m. ET – Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

ForecastHigh of 71 degrees with a 32% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

10:40 a.m. ET – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.)

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 73 degrees with a 24% chance of rain.

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: Cloudy with a high of 74 degrees with a 24% chance of rain.

1:30 p.m. ET – ARCA race (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: High of 76 degrees with a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

5 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 73 degrees with a 64% chance of thunderstorms.

 

SUNDAY, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m. ET – Daytona 500 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 74 degrees with a 84% chance of showers.

 

