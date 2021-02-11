The 40-car starting field for Sunday’s Daytona 500 will be set following the two qualifying races Thursday night at Daytona International Speedway.

Alex Bowman, who won the pole, and William Byron, who will start second, are the only drivers who secured their starting spot in Sunday’s Daytona 500 via Wednesday’s qualifying. Ryan Preece and David Ragan each gauaranteed a spot in the 500 among the non-chartered cars.

One non-chartered car from each of the the two races Thursday will make the Daytona 500 field. Those vying for those two spots are Austin Cindric, Ty Dillon, Timmy Hill, Kaz Grala, Garrett Smithley and Noah Gragson.

Details for the Daytona Duels:

(All times are Eastern)

START: Duel No. 1: The command to start engines will be given at 7:09 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:21 p.m.

START: Duel No. 2: The command to start engines will be given at 8:41 p.m., pending the completion of the first Duel. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 8:53 p.m., pending the completion of the first Duel.

PRERACE: The Cup garage opens at 5 p.m. Drivers report to their car for Duel 1 at 6:40 p.m. Driver introductions for Duel 1 are at 6:45 p.m. The invocation will be given at 7:01 p.m. The national anthem will be performed at 7:02 p.m. Drivers report to their car for Duel 2 at 8:25 p.m. Driver introductions for Duel 2 are at 8:30 p.m.

DISTANCE: Each race is 60 laps (150 miles) around the 2.5-mile oval.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the races at 7 p.m. Motor Racing Network will broadcast the races at 7 p.m. MRN’s broadcast also can be heard on mrn.com and SiriusXM NASCAR Radio.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for a high of 70 degrees and a 39% chance of scattered thunderstorms for Duel 1. The forecast calls for a high of 68 degrees and a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms for Duel 2.

LAST TIME: Joey Logano won last year’s Duel No. 1 followed by Aric Almirola and Ryan Newman. William Byron won Duel No. 2, followed by Jimmie Johnson and Kyle Larson.

STARTING LINEUP: Daytona Duel 1 starting lineup; Daytona Duel starting lineup 2

