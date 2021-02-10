Speedweek forecast, Daytona 500 weather

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

After a long offseason, NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway and it is time again to look over the forecasts for Speedweek and the Daytona 500.

Remember, the forecasts can change throughout the week, so check back for the latest.

Here’s a look at the Speedweek schedule and forecast, as well as the early Daytona 500 weather forecast, via wunderground.com:

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: Mostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and a 7% chance of rain.

7:30 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and an 20% chance of rain.

THURSDAY, Feb. 11

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees with a 24% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

7 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying race 1 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 69 degrees with a 46% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Approx. 8:45 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying race 2 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 67 degrees with a 51% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

FRIDAY, Feb. 12

1 – 2 p.m. ET – ARCA practice

Forecast: High of 75 degrees with a 46% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

3:10 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

Forecast: High of 73 degrees with a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

Forecast: High of 71 degrees with a 44% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

7:30 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 66 degrees with a 41% chance of thunderstorms.

SATURDAY, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m. ET – ARCA group qualifying

Forecast: High of 67 degrees with a 35% chance of scattered showers.

9:30 – 10:20 a.m. ET – Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

Forecast: High of 67 degrees with a 35% chance of scattered showers.

10:40 a.m. ET – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.)

Forecast: High of 73 degrees with a 41% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: High of 74 degrees with a 43% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

1:30 p.m. ET – ARCA race (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: High of 75 degrees with a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

5 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 71 degrees with a 63% chance of thunderstorms.

SUNDAY, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m. ET – Daytona 500 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

Forecast: High of 7next 2 degrees with a 51% chance of showers.