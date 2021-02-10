Speedweek forecast, Daytona 500 weather

By Dustin LongFeb 10, 2021, 10:06 AM EST
0 Comments

After a long offseason, NASCAR returns to Daytona International Speedway and it is time again to look over the forecasts for Speedweek and the Daytona 500.

Remember, the forecasts can change throughout the week, so check back for the latest.

MORE: Kyle Larson “nervous” and “excited for Daytona

Here’s a look at the Speedweek schedule and forecast, as well as the early Daytona 500 weather forecast, via wunderground.com:

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET – Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

ForecastMostly cloudy with a high of 73 degrees and a 7% chance of rain.

7:30 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastPartly cloudy with a high of 68 degrees and an 20% chance of rain.

 

THURSDAY, Feb. 11

5:35 – 6:25 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

Forecast: Partly cloudy with a high of 70 degrees with a 24% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

7 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying race 1 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 69 degrees with a 46% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

Approx. 8:45 p.m. ET – Cup qualifying race 2 (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 67 degrees with a 51% chance of isolated thunderstorms.

 

 

FRIDAY, Feb. 12

1 – 2 p.m. ET – ARCA practice

Forecast: High of 75 degrees with a 46% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

3:10 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1)

ForecastHigh of 73 degrees with a 50% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

4:35 – 5:25 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

ForecastHigh of 71 degrees with a 44% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

7:30 p.m. ET – Camping World Truck Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 66 degrees with a 41% chance of thunderstorms.

 

SATURDAY, Feb. 13

8:30 a.m. ET – ARCA group qualifying 

Forecast: High of 67 degrees with a 35% chance of scattered showers.

9:30 – 10:20 a.m. ET – Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

ForecastHigh of 67 degrees with a 35% chance of scattered showers.

10:40 a.m. ET – Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.)

ForecastHigh of 73 degrees with a 41% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

12:05 – 12:55 p.m. ET – Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

ForecastHigh of 74 degrees with a 43% chance of scattered thunderstorms.

1:30 p.m. ET – ARCA race (FS1, MRN)

Forecast: High of 75 degrees with a 60% chance of thunderstorms.

5 p.m. ET – Xfinity Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 71 degrees with a 63% chance of thunderstorms.

 

SUNDAY, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m. ET – Daytona 500 (FOX, FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio)

ForecastHigh of 7next 2 degrees with a 51% chance of showers.

 

Read more about NASCAR

NASCAR Cup Series 63rd Annual Daytona 500 Practice
Bubba Wallace posts fastest lap in Daytona 500 practice
Kyle Busch Adam Stevens
Kyle Busch shares details of split with Adam Stevens
Martin Truex Jr.
Joe Gibbs Racing signs Martin Truex Jr. to contract extension

 