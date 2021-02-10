Daytona Duel starting lineups

The starting lineups for Thursday night’s Daytona Duel qualifying races have been set.

The first race is scheduled to begin at 7:21 p.m. ET on FS1. The second race is scheduled to begin around 8:45 p.m. ET.

Alex Bowman will start on the pole in the first Daytona Duel. He’ll have Hendrick Motorsports teammate Kyle Larson, who starts eighth, in the race. Team Penske will have three cars in the starting lineup with Austin Cindric (10th), Joey Logano (11th) and Wood Brothers Racing’s Matt DiBenedetto (ninth).

William Byron will start on the pole in the second Daytona Duel. He’ll have Hendrick Motorsports teammate Chase Elliott, who starts fifth, in the race. Joe Gibbs Racing will have three cars in this race with Kyle Busch (starts eighth), Martin Truex Jr. (14th) and JGR-aligned 23XI Racing with Bubba Wallace (second).

The non-chartered cars in the first race are those of Ryan Preece, Cindric, Ty Dillon and Timmy Hill. Preece has secured a starting spot in the Daytona 500 based on his qualifying speed.

The non-chartered cars in the second race are those of David Ragan, Kaz Grala, Garrett Smithley and Noah Gragson. Ragan has secured a starting spot in the Daytona 500 based on his qualifying speed.