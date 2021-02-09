Busch Clash at Daytona race results

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Busch capitalized on a last-lap incident between leaders Ryan Blaney and Chase Elliott to win tonight’s Busch Clash on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Blaney pitted for tires under caution with seven laps to go, and quickly moved to the front when the race resumed. He passed Elliott for the lead with two laps to go, but the reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion stayed close.

On the final lap, Elliott went inside on Blaney in the chicane at Turn 13 and made contact with him that sent Blaney into the wall.

Busch then caught and passed Elliott entering the tri-oval to take his second career Clash win (2012, on the oval). Both of those wins came on a last-lap pass.

2021 Busch Clash at Daytona – Unofficial Race Results