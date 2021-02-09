Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

With five days to go before the start of the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season, the entry list for Sunday’s Daytona 500 has been released.

Forty-four cars are entered for “The Great American Race,” including eight cars that will compete for four spots in the 40-car field that are reserved for non-chartered entries.

Denny Hamlin can become the first driver in history to win three consecutive Daytona 500s.

In 2019, he led a 1-2-3 finish for Joe Gibbs Racing. Last year, he narrowly edged Ryan Blaney in a dramatic finish marred by Ryan Newman’s violent wreck.

Hendrick Motorsports’ William Byron won last year’s regular season finale at Daytona, claiming his first Cup victory and a spot in the playoffs.

2021 Daytona 500 – Entry List