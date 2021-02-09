Chase Elliott to start at rear of Busch Clash

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Chase Elliott will start at the rear of the 21-car field for Tuesday night’s Busch Clash for unapproved adjustments NASCAR announced.

Teams are allowed to make only a few minor adjustments after passing pre-race inspection. A Hendrick Motorsports spokesperson said Elliott’s team found a mechanical issue in making its final adjustments and fixed the issue.

Elliott was to have started seventh in the the 35-lap exhibition race on the 3.61-mile road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The reigning Cup champion has won the past four points races on road courses, including the inaugural Cup race on the Daytona road course in August.

The Busch Clash is scheduled to take the green flag at 7:14 p.m. ET. The race will be on FS1.