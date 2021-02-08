Ty Dillon will be with Gaunt Brothers Racing for the first two Cup events of the season, the team announced Monday.

Dillon will attempt to make the Daytona 500 for the team this week. Gaunt Brothers Racing does not have a charter and is not guaranteed a starting spot in the 500. He’ll also drive for the team the following week at the Daytona road course race.

“I really enjoy the challenge of road course racing and I’m glad that I’ll be competing at the Daytona road course for Gaunt Brothers Racing,” Dillon said in a release from the team. “Ever since we announced that I’d be driving for them in the Daytona 500, I’ve been immersed with the team and Toyota.

“To be able to extend this relationship another week allows us to continue to feed off one another and apply all that we’re learning into on-track performance.”

Dillon does not have a full-time ride with Germain Racing closing after last season.

He also will run select Xfinity races for Joe Gibbs Racing. He will run the Xfinity season opener at Daytona in the No. 54 JGR Toyota. He’ll also drive that car in Xfinity races at Miami (Feb. 27), Las Vegas (March 6) and Talladega (April 24).