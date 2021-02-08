Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

It’s finally time to race. Twenty-one cars will begin the 2021 NASCAR season with Tuesday night’s Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course.

This is the first time the Clash will run on Daytona’s road course. Teams will have no practice before the event, making this the first time on track for some drivers since November’s season finale at Phoenix Raceway.

Ryan Blaney will start on the pole. Alex Bowman starts second. Aric Almirola starts last.

Here is the information for the Busch Clash at Daytona:

(All times are Eastern)

START: The command to start engines will be given by The Busch Guy at 7:02 p.m. The green flag is scheduled to wave at 7:14 p.m.

PRERACE: Team haulers enter the garage at 10 a.m. The Cup garage opens at 12 p.m. Drivers report to their cars at 6:35 p.m. Driver introductions are at 6.40 p.m. The invocation will be performed at 6:54 p.m. Pryor & Lee will perform the national anthem at 6:55 p.m.

DISTANCE: The race is 35 laps (126.35 miles) around the 3.61-mile road course.

SPECIAL RULES: There will be a caution after Lap 15. … Teams can work on their car during a red flag as long as they are in their pit stall or in the garage. … The damaged vehicle policy is in effect, but there will be no six-minute clock to complete work.

TV/RADIO: FS1 will broadcast the race at 7 p.m. FS1’s coverage begins at 6 p.m. Motor Racing Network’s broadcast will begin at 6 p.m. and also can be heard on mrn.com. SiriusXM NASCAR Radio will carry MRN’s broadcast.

FORECAST: The wunderground.com forecast calls for most cloudy skies with a high of 66 degrees and a 9% chance of rain when the green flag drops.

LAST TIME: Erik Jones won last year’s crash-filled race on the oval. Austin Dillon was second. Clint Bowyer placed third.

STARTING LINEUP: Click here for lineup

