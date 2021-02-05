Entry list for Tuesday’s Busch Clash at Daytona

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

As expected, 21 drivers are on the preliminary entry list for Tuesday night’s Busch Clash on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Among those on the list is Ty Dillon, who was named Thursday to drive the No. 23 Toyota for 23XI Racing in the 35-lap exhibition race.

Dillon is subbing for Bubba Wallace, who did not meet any eligibility requirements for this year’s Clash: 2020 Busch Pole Award winners; past Busch Clash winners, Daytona 500 race winners, and Daytona 500 pole winners who ran full time in 2020; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series playoff drivers; 2020 NASCAR Cup Series race winners; and 2020 NASCAR Cup Series stage winners.

24 drivers are officially eligible to compete in the Clash. Jimmie Johnson (now an IndyCar rookie), Matt Kenseth (now done with full-time racing) and Clint Bowyer (now with Fox Sports) are not scheduled to do so.

The 35-lap race will have one scheduled caution set on Lap 15. The starting lineup will be determined by a blind draw at 9 p.m. ET Monday. The draw can be seen on Daytona International Speedway’s Facebook page.