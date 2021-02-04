Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Set for a full-time return to the Xfinity Series, Jeffrey Earnhardt now has a primary sponsor for the majority of the season.

Synthetic turf producer ForeverLawn will be on Earnhardt’s No. 0 JD Motorsports Chevrolet for over half of the schedule, the team announced Thursday.

The company’s first primary races for 2021 will be on the oval and road course at Daytona International Speedway.

Last season, the company supported Earnhardt and the No. 0 entry in three races.

Earnhardt made 29 starts for JDM in 2020, earning a top finish of 11th on the Charlotte Roval. It was one of five finishes he had inside the top 15.

JDM is fielding four full-time Xfinity entries this season for Earnhardt, Landon Cassill (No. 4), rookie of the year candidate Ryan Vargas (No. 6), and Colby Howard (No. 15).