Daytona 500 sponsors announced for Josh Bilicki, No. 52 car

On the heels of landing a full-time Cup ride for 2021 with Rick Ware Racing, Wisconsin native Josh Bilicki has announced an array of sponsors from his home state for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

Bilicki’s No. 52 Ford will feature primary sponsorship from Wisconsin Lighting Lab (WiLL), which provides light pole and high-output LED lighting solutions for various markets.

Secondary sponsorship will be provided by Milwaukee-based frozen pizza company Palermo’s Pizza and Weyauwega, Wisconsin-based Custom Fiberglass Molding.

Additional partners for the Daytona 500 also include Ditec Marine Products, Insurance King and Junction Fuels; the latter two companies will serve as primary sponsors for Bilicki at various races this season.

2021 will mark Bilicki’s first full Cup season. He made 22 starts last season for several teams, including RWR, Spire Motorsports, and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

Bilicki is one of RWR’s two full-timers this season alongside Cody Ware in the No. 51 entry.

Photo Credit: Rick Ware Racing