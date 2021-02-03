NASCAR reveals Drive for Diversity’s 2021 class

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Eight drivers have been named to this year’s class for the NASCAR Drive for Diversity development program, NASCAR and Rev Racing announced Wednesday.

Two members of the class will enter ARCA competition in 2021. Nick Sanchez will run full-time in the ARCA Menards Series national tour, and noted iRacing driver Rajah Caruth will run in the ARCA Menards Series East while continuing to race in the NASCAR Advance Auto Parts Weekly Series.

Candidates for this year’s class were evaluated based on applications, references, historical success, and previous on-track performance by a panel comprised of NASCAR industry members.

The D4D program normally selects drivers following a two-day combine with on-track assessments. However, the 2020 combine was cancelled due to the ongoing coronavirus (COVID-19) pandemic.

Created in 2004, the D4D driver development program has produced current Cup drivers Bubba Wallace, Daniel Suarez and Kyle Larson.

Here’s a look at the full eight-driver class of 2021: