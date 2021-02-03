Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Front Row Motorsports announced Wednesday that Love’s Travel Stops will return as a sponsor for a ninth consecutive season.

In addition to being a season-long associate partner, Love’s will serve as primary sponsor for Michael McDowell‘s No. 34 Ford in multiple races, including the Feb. 14 Daytona 500.

McDowell recorded his career-best Cup finish of fourth at Daytona in July 2017.

Last season, McDowell posted four top-10 finishes in the No. 34 entry, highlighted by a seventh-place finish on the oval at Indianapolis Motor Speedway.

He also earned top-10s at Pocono Raceway, the road course at Daytona, and Bristol Motor Speedway.

“My goal has always been to win a race at the Cup level, and with this year’s schedule, which incorporates more road course races than ever before, I feel really confident that this could be the year that we put the No. 34 Love’s Travel Stops Ford Mustang in Victory Lane,” McDowell said in a team release.

In addition to the Daytona 500, the No. 34 team will have primary sponsorship from Love’s at the Bristol dirt race (March 28), both Talladega Superspeedway races (Apr. 25, Oct. 3), Circuit of the Americas (May 2), Nashville Superspeedway (June 20), Road America (July 4), and Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval (Oct. 10).

“Words can’t express my gratitude for all of the support that Love’s Travel Stops has shown us over the last eight seasons,” team owner Bob Jenkins said in the same release. “Love’s has been such an integral part of Front Row Motorsports and our team has made tremendous strides with our time together – and a big part of that is because of their partnership.”