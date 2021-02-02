Racing video game developer and publisher Motorsport Games will support new Cup Series team Live Fast Motorsports as a “founding partner.”

As part of the sponsorship agreement announced Tuesday, Motorsport Games properties will appear on the team’s No. 78 Ford Mustang for this season’s first three races.

Team co-owner BJ McLeod will drive the No. 78 entry for the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

The car will feature branding from NASCAR Heat 5, which is part of “Free Play Days” on Xbox from Feb. 11-14, enabling gamers to play NASCAR Heat 5 for free on the Xbox One family of devices.

“I couldn’t be more thrilled to compete in the biggest race in America, the Daytona 500, with such an awesome partner,” McLeod said in a release. “Being a huge fan of racing games and having the opportunity to represent NASCAR Heat 5 is something that I take great pride in. I can’t see a better way to kick off our team’s debut season than partnering with Motorsport Games, as well as Free Play Days on Xbox.”

“I first got my interest in NASCAR from playing racing video games, so this is a natural fit for myself and BJ,” fellow team co-owner Matt Tifft added. “As the youngest owners in the sport, this is a great connection to our younger fans and we can’t wait to have our #78 Ford Mustang on the high banks of Daytona.”

McLeod and Tifft formed Live Fast Motorsports in November under a “strategic partnership” with Stewart-Haas Racing that has seen them purchase chassis and receive parts and pieces from the organization. The team is running with a charter previously owned by Go Fas Racing, which has scaled back to a part-time operation.

Live Fast Motorsports joins Michael Jordan and Denny Hamlin‘s 23XI Racing, as well as Justin Marks and Pitbull’s Trackhouse Racing, as new teams to the Cup garage in 2021.