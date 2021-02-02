Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that two of its current sponsors will support Kyle Larson‘s No. 5 team this season.

Tool company Cincinnati and truck manufacturer Freightliner will both serve as two-race primary sponsors for Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet and as full-time associate sponsors for the team. Their primary races are still to be determined.

Cincinnati and Freightliner join NationsGuard as primary sponsors for the No. 5 entry this season.

NationsGuard will be on the car for the season’s first three races, including the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14.

Last season, Alex Bowman took the Cincinnati colors to a win in the former No. 88 entry at Auto Club Speedway.

“The best way we can show our appreciation is with high performance on and off the racetrack,” team owner Rick Hendrick said in a statement. “NASCAR has tremendous momentum going into 2021, and Kyle and the No. 5 crew will certainly be one of the most exciting teams to watch this year. We look forward to seeing Cincinnati and Freightliner at the front of the field with them.”

Larson is returning to the NASCAR Cup Series after being fired from Chip Ganassi Racing and indefinitely suspended by NASCAR following his use of a racial slur during a virtual racing event last April.

In October, Larson was signed by Hendrick Motorsports to drive the No. 5 entry with Cliff Daniels serving as his crew chief. NASCAR lifted his suspension Jan. 1.

While suspended from NASCAR activities, Larson continued his dirt-track racing career and won 46 races on dirt in 2020. Last month, he claimed his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals victory.