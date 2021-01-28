Kyle Busch Motorsports announced Thursday that ARCA Menards Series national tour driver Drew Dollar will run an eight-race NASCAR Camping World Truck Series schedule this season in the No. 51 Toyota Tundra.

Dollar will make his Truck Series debut in the Feb. 12 season opener at Daytona International Speedway. It will be his first of two races in two days at Daytona, as he’ll also run the ARCA opener there on Feb. 13.

This season, Dollar will run 13 ARCA races for Venturini Motorsports alongside his Truck Series duties. Last season, he ran the full 20-race ARCA schedule. He finished fourth in the standings, posting a win at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It’s an amazing opportunity to be taking the next step in my career running a part-time schedule in the Camping World Truck Series this year with Kyle Busch Motorsports and Toyota,” Dollar said in a team release. “I have a lot of hard work ahead of me learning a new series and driving a Tundra for the first time, but I’ll be surrounded by some of the best people in the industry. I look forward to the challenge.”

Other Truck Series races for Dollar in 2021 include: Charlotte Motor Speedway (May 28), Texas Motor Speedway (June 12), Nashville Superspeedway (June 18), Bristol Motor Speedway (Sept. 16), Las Vegas Motor Speedway (Sept. 24), Talladega Superspeedway (Oct. 2), and the season finale at Phoenix Raceway (Nov. 5).

“We’ve put an eight-race schedule together for Drew this year that will allow him to continue his development as a driver as he makes his first venture into the Camping World Truck Series,” team owner Kyle Busch said in the same release. “Drew’s schedule includes several tracks where he was successful in the ARCA Menards Series last year, including Talladega, where he won, and Daytona, where he finished third.

“We felt it was important to have him in the truck for stretches of races to give him consistent seat time and help the communication between him and (No. 51 crew chief) Mardy Lindley. As a former driver himself, Mardy has been a great mentor to several young drivers in recent years, and we’re looking forward to seeing what he and Drew can do together this year.”