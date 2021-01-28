Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson‘s first paint scheme as a member of Hendrick Motorsports has been revealed.

On Thursday, HMS announced that NationsGuard, a company under the umbrella of the Hendrick Automotive Group, will support Larson’s No. 5 Chevrolet in the season-opening Daytona 500 on Feb. 14, as well as the Duels at Daytona qualifying races on Feb. 11.

The company, which provides business solutions for automotive dealers, also will be on the No. 5 car for the second and third Cup Series races of the season, on Feb. 21 at the Daytona road course and Feb. 28 at Homestead-Miami Speedway.

Thankful and excited to kick off the season in this No.5 @NationsGuard Chevy! 👍 https://t.co/j0OvzrE6Dd — Kyle Larson (@KyleLarsonRacin) January 28, 2021

Also making a visual-related announcement on Thursday was Team Penske, whose familiar “Blue Deuce” for Brad Keselowski will carry a new brand.

For over three decades, Molson Coors Beverage Company has supported Team Penske and its No. 2 entry as a sponsor.

However, its Miller Lite beer was a primary sponsor on the car for only the Coca-Cola 600 last season.

Now, the company has decided to swap brands for 2021 – Miller Lite is out and Keystone Light is in. The Keystone colors will appear at this year’s Coke 600.