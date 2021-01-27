Kyle Busch, the all-time winner in the Xfinity Series, will drive five Xfinity races in the No. 54 Toyota Supra for Joe Gibbs Racing, the team announced Wednesday.

JGR also revealed that races Ty Dillon, Denny Hamlin and Martin Truex Jr. will drive the car.

Busch, who is three wins shy of reaching 100 career Xfinity victories, is scheduled to drive in the series at Atlanta (March 20), Circuit of the Americas (May 22), Texas (June 12), Nashville (June 19) and Road America (July 3).

Hamlin will drive Xfinity car at Darlington (Sept. 4). Truex will drive the car at Atlanta (July 10). JGR previously announced that Ty Gibbs will drive the car also this season.

Dillon will drive the No. 54 for Joe Gibbs Racing in the Xfinity Series season opener at Daytona International Speedway.

Dillon also is scheduled to drive the car in Xfinity races at Miami (Feb. 27), Las Vegas (March 6) and Talladega (April 24).

“I am so thankful and excited for the opportunity to drive for Joe Gibbs Racing and Toyota,” Dillon said in a statement from the team. “They have been on top of the sport for a long time and this is a great opportunity for me to go prove that I am a winner and show what I know I can do in a race car.”

Dillon is without a full-time ride this year after Germain Racing closed shop after last season. He will attempt to make the Daytona 500 for Gaunt Brothers Racing, which does not have a charter and is not guaranteed a starting spot.

Joe Gibbs Racing stated that sponsorship and the rest of the No. 54 Xfinity team’s scheduled will be announced later.