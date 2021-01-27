Kaulig Racing announces driver, crew chief lineups

Kaulig Racing revealed Wednesday its driver/crew chief combinations for this year. Kaulig Racing is coming off a season in the Xfinity Series that saw Justin Haley finish third in the standings and the organization score five Xfinity wins.

Here is the driver/crew chief lineup for the organization:

No. 10 Jeb Burton

Burton joins the organization this season and will have Bruce Schlicker as crew chief. Schlicker is returning to the No. 10. The team also announced Wednesday that Nutrien Ag Solutions will be the car’s primary sponsor in 16 races, including the season opener Feb. 13 at Daytona.

No. 11 Justin Haley

Haley is back with the team for a third consecutive year. Crew chief Alex Yontz is back with Haley for a second year in a row. The team also announced that LeafFilter Gutter Protection returns as a primary partner. LeafHome Solutions also will be on the car this season.

No. 16 AJ Allmendinger

The NASCAR on NBC analyst ran a partial schedule with Kaulig Racing in 2019 and ’20, but he will run the full schedule this season. His crew chief will be Jason Trinchere, who was Haley’s lead engineer last season. Also, the team announced that Ellsworth Advisors will be a partner on the car. Allmendinger has been announced as the driver for the team’s Cup entry at the Daytona road course on Feb. 21.

No. 16 Cup team

Kaulig Racing will run a No. 16 entry in select Cup races. Kaz Grala will attempt to make the Feb. 14 Daytona 500. AJ Allmendinger will drive the car at the Daytona road course the following week. The team’s crew chief will be Matt Swiderski. He was most recently the crew chief for Team Penske’s part-time No. 12 Xfinity Series car.