Daytona 500 Speedweek radio, TV schedule

It won’t be long until NASCAR’s top three series are back on track at Daytona International Speedway.

The Daytona 500 will have a limited crowd because fo the COVID-19 pandemic.

Here’s a look at the Daytona 500 TV and radio schedule for Daytona Speedweek for all the Cup, Xfinity, Camping World and ARCA events in February.

Daytona 500 TV and radio schedule

(ALL TIMES ARE EASTERN)

TUESDAY, Feb. 9

7 p.m. — Busch Clash exhibition race on the Daytona road course (FS1, Motor Racing Network, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending winner: Erik Jones

WEDNESDAY, Feb. 10

Noon – 1 p.m. — Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

7 p.m. — Cup qualifying (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Last year’s pole winner: Ricky Stenhouse Jr.

THURSDAY, Feb. 11

5:30 – 6:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series practice (FS1)

7 p.m. — Duel qualifying races for Cup (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending Duel qualifying race winners: Joey Logano and William Byron

FRIDAY, Feb. 12

3 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series qualifying (FS1). Last year’s Truck pole winner: Riley Herbst

4:30 – 5:30 p.m. — Xfinity Series practice (FS1)

7:30 p.m. — Camping World Truck Series race (FS1, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending Truck winner: Grant Enfinger

SATURDAY, Feb. 13

9:30 – 10:30 a.m. — Cup practice (FS2, MRN)

10:30 a.m. — Xfinity Series qualifying (FS2, moves to FS1 at 11 a.m.). Last year’s Xfinity pole winner: Myatt Snider

Noon – 1 p.m. — Final Cup practice (FS1, MRN)

1:30 p.m. — ARCA Menards Series race (FS1, MRN). Defending ARCA race winner: Michael Self

5 p.m. — Xfinity Series race (FS1, MRN). Defending race winner: Noah Gragson

SUNDAY, Feb. 14

2:30 p.m. — Daytona 500 (FOX and FOX Deportes, MRN, SiriusXM NASCAR Radio). Defending Daytona 500 winner: Denny Hamlin