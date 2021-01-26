Joe Gibbs Racing’s “star car” for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season will include three of its biggest stars – and one that they hope is a star in the making.

JGR announced Tuesday that Cup veterans Kyle Busch, Martin Truex Jr., and Denny Hamlin are all scheduled to run at least one Xfinity race this season in the No. 54 Toyota Supra. As previously announced, Chris Gayle will lead the No. 54 team as crew chief.

Last season, Busch made five Xfinity starts and earned his record 97th series win in May at Charlotte Motor Speedway, while Hamlin finished fifth in his lone Xfinity start at Darlington Raceway in September.

As for Truex Jr., he has not competed in Xfinity since the 2010 season finale at Homestead-Miami Speedway, a race that Busch won.

Additionally, Ty Gibbs, the 18-year-old grandson of Joe Gibbs, will make his Xfinity debut in the No. 54 entry. His first race is set for Feb. 20 on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

While his exact Xfinity schedule is still being determined, JGR says current plans qualify him to compete for Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.

Ty Gibbs also will run the full ARCA Menards Series national tour schedule this season for JGR after claiming a series-high six wins in 16 starts last season.

His efforts helped the organization claim its first owner’s championship in the series.

🚨NEWS!

We are going @XfinityRacing this year! I can’t believe it. Thank you to everyone who has supported me in this journey of being a race car driver. Dreams do come true. This means a lot to me. I will do my best on and off the track to make my self the best driver I can be. pic.twitter.com/ynmqdMSxFw — Ty Gibbs (@TyGibbs_) January 26, 2021

“I’m pumped to run the full season in the ARCA Menards Series,” Ty Gibbs said in a statement. “(ARCA Crew Chief) Mark (McFarland) has put together an amazing team that gives me a chance to be successful every week.

“I’m also really excited to have the opportunity to work with (crew chief) Chris Gayle to make my debut in the Xfinity Series. I can’t imagine a better situation for me to learn and be able to compare notes, not only with my (Xfinity) teammates like Brandon (Jones), Harrison (Burton) and Daniel (Hemric), but also veterans like Kyle, Denny and Martin who I will share the car with.”

Ty Gibbs competed primarily in late models during 2017 and 2018 before making his ARCA debut in 2019. He made 11 starts on the ARCA Menards Series national tour that year, earning two wins.

He also has wins in both the ARCA Menards Series East and West regional tours to his credit.