Ryan Vargas to run for Xfinity Rookie of the Year honors

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Ryan Vargas will run a full Xfinity Series season for JD Motorsports with Gary Keller and vie for rookie of the year honors, the team announced Monday.

The team stated that sponsorship opportunities are available on the car.

With Vargas’ addition, JD Motorsports will have four full-time drivers for the first time in team history. Colby Howard, Jeffrey Earnhardt and Landon Cassill also will run full-time for the team.

Vargas made 12 starts for the team over the past two Xfinity seasons. He ran the final six races of last year, placing a career-high eighth at Texas.

“Having the opportunity race the No. 6 Chevy for JD Motorsports full-time in the NASCAR Xfinity Series is an absolute dream come true,” said the 20-year-old Vargas. This has been my dream since I was a kid and I have worked towards for the last nine years. I don’t come from a racing family, but they have embraced my dream and allowed me to chase it.

“Spending the last two years running part-time opened up the opportunity for me to learn more about the cars and develop great relationships with everyone at JDM. I’m mentally and physically ready for what this season has in store and I’m excited to chase the Sunoco Rookie of the Year honors.”

The Xfinity season begins Feb. 13 at Daytona International Speedway.