Jordan Anderson moving up to Xfinity Series in 2021

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver/owner Jordan Anderson is making the jump to the Xfinity Series.

On Monday, Anderson announced that his Jordan Anderson Racing team will field a full-season Xfinity program with him going for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 31 Chevrolet.

The new program will run cars acquired from Richard Childress Racing and powered by ECR engines. Artie Haire will serve as crew chief. St. Louis-based auto dealer Bommarito Automotive Group will support the entry as a sponsor.

Jordan Anderson Racing also announced that it will continue its Truck Series program. The No. 3 Chevrolet will be run by multiple drivers during the season, starting with Anderson at the season opener on Feb. 12 at Daytona International Speedway.

Additional drivers for this program will be announced later.

“It is absolutely amazing to see the doors that God has opened for us and this journey continues as we expand our organization to compete within the NASCAR Xfinity Series this year,” Anderson said in a release.

“Our team has been incredibly blessed to have an amazing support group behind us that believe in what we are trying to build and develop for the future. Everyone within our team has worked tirelessly to put all these pieces together and I have faith that the effort will show when we compete at Daytona – and beyond. “I am thankful to John Bommarito and the entire Bommarito family for their vision in making this new chapter possible, along with every single one of our team partners, as well as everyone at RCR and Chevrolet for their help in assisting us assemble a solid foundation for our team to start with.”

The 29-year-old South Carolina native has fielded his own team since the start of the 2018 Truck season. He has posted 124 Truck starts dating back to 2014.

Additionally, he has 13 past Xfinity starts to his credit. His most recent Xfinity start came in June 2017 at Dover International Speedway for B.J. McLeod Motorsports.

He earned his other top-10 finish of the year in October at Talladega Superspeedway, finishing sixth.