Jordan Anderson moving up to Xfinity Series in 2021

NASCAR Camping World Truck Series driver/owner Jordan Anderson is making the jump to the Xfinity Series.
On Monday, Anderson announced that his Jordan Anderson Racing team will field a full-season Xfinity program with him going for Rookie of the Year honors in the No. 31 Chevrolet.
The new program will run cars acquired from Richard Childress Racing and powered by ECR engines. Artie Haire will serve as crew chief. St. Louis-based auto dealer Bommarito Automotive Group will support the entry as a sponsor.
Jordan Anderson Racing also announced that it will continue its Truck Series program. The No. 3 Chevrolet will be run by multiple drivers during the season, starting with Anderson at the season opener on Feb. 12 at Daytona International Speedway.
Additional drivers for this program will be announced later.
MORE: Jordan Anderson’s race hauler is a “time capsule”
It’s official. We are going @NASCAR_Xfinity racing this year!
Thankful to everyone at @BommaritoAuto and every single one of our amazing partners for believing in what we are trying to build, and develop for the future.
See you in Daytona! pic.twitter.com/h8zn16FOvM
— Jordan Anderson (@j66anderson) January 25, 2021