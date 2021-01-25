Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

DGM Racing announced Monday that Alex Labbe will return to the team for the 2021 NASCAR Xfinity Series season.

Labbe, who competed full-time for the team last season, is seeking to run the full schedule again. In its Monday release, the team stated he is currently set to run half the races and that it will pursue additional funding to put him on track for all 33 races.

BRP will support Labbe’s No. 36 Chevrolet for four races through its Can-Am brand.

The 27-year-old Quebecois notched five top-10 finishes last season on his way to 14th in the Xfinity standings.

All five of his top 10s came on either superspeedways or road courses, including a career-best result of fourth on the at the Charlotte Motor Speedway Roval.

“Based on last year’s results, I fully believe that we have the right tools to be regular top 10 and playoff contenders,” Labbe said in the release.

“I’m happy to have the opportunity to work with Alex and all the great partners that are behind him,” said team owner Mario Gosselin. “I really feel like this is going to be our best season yet, with a legitimate chance at victory.”

In addition to Labbe, DGM will run Josh Williams for the full season in its No. 92 entry.

Gosselin is also entering this year’s Xfinity season opener at Daytona International Speedway in the No. 91 entry. It would be his first series start since November 2017 at Phoenix Raceway.