Stage lengths for the full 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season were revealed as part of a rules bulletin sent to teams Monday.

Of note are the lengths for the new venues and configurations on the Cup schedule, starting with the inaugural dirt race at Bristol Motor Speedway on March 28.

That event will have a full length of 250 laps. Stage breaks will be at Lap 75 and Lap 150.

The June 20 race at Nashville Superspeedway – which kicks off NBC Sports’ NASCAR coverage for the season – will have a 300-lap race length with stage breaks at Lap 90 and Lap 185.

The July 4 race at Road America will have a 62-lap full length with stage breaks at Lap 14 and Lap 29.

The Aug. 15 race on the road course at Indianapolis Motor Speedway – the first on that configuration for the Cup Series – will have an 82-lap full length with stage breaks at Lap 15 and Lap 35.

Race and stage lengths for the May 23 race at Circuit of the Americas, as well as the exhibition All-Star Race at Texas Motor Speedway on June 13, are still to be determined.

Stage lengths for the entire schedule are in the image below.