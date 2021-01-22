Landon Cassill to run full Xfinity season for JD Motorsports

Landon Cassill is returning to full-time competition in the NASCAR Xfinity Series.
On Friday, JD Motorsports named Cassill as driver of its No. 4 Chevrolet for the 2021 Xfinity season.
Cassill has competed for the team on several occasions in his career, including a majority of races over the 2013-15 Xfinity seasons.
That span includes a full 33-race schedule in 2014, where Cassill finished 12th in the season standings.
He becomes the third full-time driver for JDM in 2021, joining Jeffrey Earnhardt (No. 0) and Colby Howard (No. 15).
The previous driver of the No. 4 entry, Jesse Little, has joined BJ McLeod Motorsports.
“Johnny and his team in Gaffney mean the world to me, and it is a great honor to be back in the No. 4 Chevy,” Cassill said in a team release. “We’ve done so much together, and look forward to accomplishing more this season.
“He’s got a great lineup of drivers to work with this season, and I can’t wait to see what we all get done together.”
Cassill has also made over 300 starts at the NASCAR Cup Series level. He last competed in Cup in 2019 as a full-time driver for Starcom Racing.
Last season, he only made four Xfinity starts for Morgan Shepherd‘s team.