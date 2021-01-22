Kelley Blue Book to continue support of Chase Elliott

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Longtime Hendrick Motorsports sponsor Kelley Blue Book has extended its partnership with the team through 2022 as part of a two-year renewal.

For 2021 and 2022, Kelley Blue Book will serve as a two-race primary sponsor and full-season associate sponsor for reigning NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott‘s No. 9 Chevrolet.

This season, the company’s colors will be on the No. 9 for Cup playoff races at Richmond Raceway (Sept. 11) and Texas Motor Speedway (Oct. 17). Elliott has never missed the playoffs during his five seasons at NASCAR’s top level.

Last season, Elliott took the Kelley Blue Book colors to a win on the oval at Charlotte Motor Speedway.

“Kelley Blue Book has supported me since I was a Cup rookie,” Elliott said in a team release. “They have been a big part of my career and our No. 9 team, and I’m proud we were able to deliver them a championship last season.

“Kelley Blue Book is a major partner for our program and for Mr. (Rick) Hendrick’s whole organization. I look forward to a lot more success with them in the years ahead.”

Earlier this month, Elliott and HMS added a new sponsor, Adrenaline Shoc energy drink, to the No. 9 team. “A Shoc” will serve as a two-race primary and full-season associate sponsor in 2021 and 2022.

Elliott is preparing for his debut in the Rolex 24 at Daytona sports car race on Jan. 30-31.