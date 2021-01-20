Spire Motorsports adds sponsor for Corey LaJoie

Schluter Systems North America will be the primary sponsor on Corey LaJoie‘s No. 7 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports in seven races this season, the team announced Wednesday.

The first race for the sponsor on LaJoie’s car will be April 18 at Richmond Raceway. The company will serve as an associate sponsor on the races it is not the primary sponsor.

LaJoie begins his first season at Spire Motorsports. He will be teamed with Jamie McMurray in the No. 77 for the season-opening Daytona 500.

“Spire Motorsports is proud to welcome Schluter Systems North America to our team,” said team co-owner T.J. Puchyr. “Schluter has a proud history with Corey Lajoie and we’re honored that Marco Ludwig and his team thought enough of our organization to accompany Corey on his journey for the new season. It’s an exciting time for Spire Motorsports. We’re jump starting the year with some announcements and building momentum as we continue to prepare for 2021.”

“The 2021 season marks the fifth year I’ve had the privilege of racing with Schluter Systems and meeting their customers and partners at the track each weekend,” stated LaJoie. “Working with their North American leadership team has been a great experience over the years. It means the world to me that they believe in my career as well as the platform of NASCAR for their partnership programming.”