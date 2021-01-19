Tentative schedule released for Daytona 500 week

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

NASCAR has released a tentative schedule for the week of the 63rd Daytona 500.

The Busch Clash on the Daytona International Speedway road course is set to kick off on-track action Tuesday, Feb. 9 (35 laps, 7 p.m. ET, FS1).

Action will shift to the Daytona oval the following day, Wednesday, Feb. 10, for first Cup Series practice at 12:05 p.m. ET (FS1). Single-lap Daytona 500 qualifying takes place later that night at 7 p.m. ET (FS1).

Thursday, Feb. 11 sees the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series’ first practice session at 5:35 p.m. ET (FS1), followed by the Duels at Daytona to set the Daytona 500 starting field (60 laps each, 7 p.m. ET and approx. 8:45 p.m. ET, FS1).

On Friday, Feb. 12, the ARCA Menards Series (1 p.m. ET) and NASCAR Xfinity Series (4:35 p.m. ET, FS1) will have its first practice sessions of the weekend.

In between, the Truck Series will have qualifying (3:10 p.m. ET, FS1) ahead of its season-opening race that night (100 laps, 7:30 p.m. ET, FS1).

The morning and mid-day on Saturday, Feb. 13 includes ARCA qualifying (8:30 a.m. ET), two Cup Series practice sessions (9:30 a.m. ET on FS2, 12:05 p.m. ET on FS1), and Xfinity Series qualifying (10:40 a.m. ET – coverage begins on FS2, switches to FS1 at 11 a.m. ET).

ARCA and the Xfinity Series hosts an afternoon twin bill of racing, with ARCA taking the green flag at 1:30 p.m. ET (80 laps, FS1), followed by the Xfinity Series at 5 p.m. ET (120 laps, FS1).

The Daytona 500 caps off the week on Sunday, Feb. 14 at 2:30 p.m. ET (200 laps, FOX).

Additionally, NASCAR released a tentative schedule for the second points-paying races of the season (Feb. 19-21) on the Daytona road course for the Cup, Xfinity and Truck Series.

Race lengths for that weekend are currently set as follows: 44 laps for the Trucks on Feb. 19, 52 laps for Xfinity on Feb. 20, and 70 laps for Cup on Feb. 21.