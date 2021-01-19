Josh Bilicki joins Rick Ware Racing for full Cup season

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Rick Ware Racing announced Tuesday that Wisconsin native Josh Bilicki will drive its No. 52 entry for the 2021 NASCAR Cup Series season.

Bilicki is set for his first full Cup season after making 22 starts last year for several teams, including RWR, Spire Motorsports, and Tommy Baldwin Racing.

He made his Cup debut with RWR in June 2017 at Sonoma Raceway.

“I could not be more excited and blessed for the opportunity to take the next step in my career and compete full time in the NASCAR Cup Series with Rick Ware Racing in 2021,” Bilicki said in a team release.

“… I have seen firsthand how hard (team owners) Rick and Lisa (Ware) have worked to grow this team to what it is today. To be able to call Rick Ware Racing my home in 2021 is a dream come true, and I am excited to continue to further my career and help grow this organization.”

Bilicki will have support from several sponsors during 2021, including auto insurance company Insurance King and wholesale fuel provider Junction Fuels.

Additional sponsors for Bilicki, including a primary sponsor for next month’s Daytona 500, will be announced soon according to RWR.

RWR announced yesterday that Cody Ware will also run full-time for the team this season.

Joey Gase is also part of the team’s driver lineup, starting with the Daytona 500.