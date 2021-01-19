Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Jamie McMurray will make a one-off return to the NASCAR Cup Series at next month’s Daytona 500.

McMurray, who won the 2010 running of “The Great American Race,” will drive the No. 77 Chevrolet for Spire Motorsports with sponsorship from the AdventHealth health care system.

AdventHealth is a team partner for Chip Ganassi Racing, which shares its own partnership with Spire.

A seven-time winner on the Cup circuit, McMurray stepped away from full-time driving at the end of the 2018 season. He made his most recent Cup start in the 2019 Daytona 500.

“It doesn’t get any better than the Daytona 500, and I am so excited to have the opportunity, thanks to AdventHealth, to run this race one more time,” said McMurray, who currently works as an analyst for Fox Sports’ NASCAR coverage.

“I have enjoyed my time out of the car as an analyst covering NASCAR, but nothing can replace the feeling of actually racing.”

McMurray enjoyed his greatest success on superspeedways during his full-time Cup career.

Along with his 2010 Daytona 500 win for Ganassi, he has a second Daytona win to his credit from July 2007 while driving for Roush Fenway Racing.

He also scored a pair of wins at Talladega Superspeedway in November 2009 (Roush) and October 2013 (Ganassi).

Spire has expanded to a two-car program for the upcoming Cup season. Corey LaJoie is running its No. 7 entry for the full schedule.