15-year-old ARCA Menards Series driver Taylor Gray has been fined $1,000 and put on probation for the 2021 season for filming and then posting a Snapchat video of him driving his race car during a test session last Friday at Daytona International Speedway.

In a Tuesday release, ARCA cited “violations based on non-compliant activities.”

More specifically, the violations include Section 20C – 6.7 of the ARCA rulebook, which references “the restriction of onboard devices, including cell phones.”

Last season, Gray earned eight top-five finishes in 12 starts on the ARCA Menards Series’ national tour for David Gilliland Racing.

Additionally, he ran five races apiece in both the ARCA Menards Series East and West regional tours for DGR. He earned his first ARCA West win last October in Bakersfield, California.

ARCA rules allow eligible drivers between 15-18 years of age like Gray to race on short tracks that are three-quarters of a mile or less in length and road courses, as well as participate in ARCA-sanctioned open test sessions.

Derrick Lancaster had the fastest lap during the two-day ARCA test at Daytona last Friday and Saturday.