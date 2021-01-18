Front Row Motorsports sponsor extends partnership

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Front Row Motorsports announced Monday that Fr8Auctions will expand its partnership with Michael McDowell‘s No. 34 team this season.

Fr8Auctions will serve as McDowell’s primary sponsor at the Feb. 21 Cup race on the Daytona road course. The company also will be the partner on McDowell’s car at Atlanta (March 21), Martinsville (April 10), Darlington (May 9), Coca-Cola 600 (May 30) and the summer Atlanta race (July 11).

McDowell enters his 14th Cup season this year. This will be his fourth season at Front Row Motorsports. He finished a season-high seventh at Indianapolis last year. His four top-10 finishes were a career high.