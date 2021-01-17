Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kyle Larson scored his second consecutive Chili Bowl Nationals win Saturday night, leading all 55 laps.

Christopher Bell, a three-time Chili Bowl champion, was challenging Larson for second with two laps to go when he hit a rut and rolled over three times, ending his race. He was uninjured. Bell finished 13th.

Justin Grant finished second to Larson. Tanner Thorson placed third. Ricky Stenhouse Jr., who won the B-main earlier in the evening, finished seventh.

“I had to work way harder for that one than last year’s,” Larson told MavTV. “I could feel Grant pressuring me. … Thankfully was able to hold them off.”

Reigning Cup champion Chase Elliott finished seventh in the F-main and did not advance. That ended his first Chili Bowl Nationals experience, but he hopes to return.

Hate we couldn’t advance out of my race today, but appreciate the support of everybody out here @cbnationals and watching at home! I’ve had a lot of fun, and I hope I get to come back and give it another go for sure!! Thanks to the folks at Diaedge for making it happen as well. — Chase Elliott (@chaseelliott) January 17, 2021

Among others with NASCAR connections competing Saturday: