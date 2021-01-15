Ricky Stenhouse Jr. rallies to finish third Friday at Chili Bowl

By Dustin LongJan 15, 2021, 10:59 PM EST
Ricky Stenhouse Jr. overcame a wreck in his heat race and having to come through the C-main to finish third in Friday night’s A-main at the Chili Bowl Nationals.

Justin Grant won Friday’s feature. Kyle Cummins finished second. Both locked themselves into Saturday’s A-main at the Chili Bowl Nationals. That race includes defending winner Kyle Larson and three-time Chili Bowl champ Christopher Bell. MavTV will broadcast Saturday’s final races, beginning at 8:30 p.m. ET.

Stenhouse was collected in a crash in his heat and did not finish, placing seventh. He finished fourth in the C-main to advance to the B-main. Stenhouse started last (16th) in the B-main and won it to advance to the A-main. He started 18th in the 30-lap A-main and finished third.

Stenhouse will start from the B-main Saturday night. The top seven from both B-mains advance to the 24-car A-main.

Several others with NASCAR connections raced Friday night:

  • Jesse Love, last year’s ARCA Menards Series West champion, won his heat race and qualifying race and placed seventh in the A-main.
  • J.J. Yeley was fifth in his heat, placed fourth in his qualifier and won his B-main race to advance to the A-main. He finished ninth in the A-main.
  • Former NASCAR driver Kasey Kahne won his heat race and finished third in his qualifier to make the A-main. He finished 14th in that race.
  • Justin Allgaier won his heat and placed ninth in his qualifier, failing to finish. He finished 13th in his B-main, failing to finish that race.

