Superstar performer Pitbull has joined Trackhouse Racing as a co-owner, the organization announced Friday.

Pitbull’s entrance into the sport marks the second internationally known figure to join NASCAR since last fall. NBA great Michael Jordan formed 23XI Racing with Denny Hamlin last year.

Pitbull will be a co-owner with Justin Marks at Trackhouse Racing. Daniel Suarez is the team’s driver. The team makes its debut in the Daytona 500 on Feb. 14. Pitbull plans to attend the race.

“I’ve been a fan of the NASCAR story since the movie ‘Days of Thunder,’” said Armando Christian Perez (Pitbull) in a statement from the team. “As soon as I metJustin, Ty Norris (team president) and Daniel, we were on the same page. They welcomed me aboard, and now we’re going to show the world NASCAR is not only a sport but it’s a culture. This is an amazing way to celebrate my 40th birthday, so Get Ready! Dale! (Dah-lay)”

NASCAR issued a statement about Pitbull’s entrance to the sport:

“NASCAR is excited to welcome international recording star Pitbull into the NASCAR family, as he joins Trackhouse Racing and an incredibly talented driver in Daniel Suárez. Pitbull is an iconic talent in the music industry and has tremendous passion for NASCAR racing. We look forward to working with him to further engage diverse audiences and introduce new fans to our great sport.”

Billboard ranked Pitbull No. 45 among its top performers of the 2010s.

Pitbull’s social media reach is immense. More than 53 million people have liked his Facebook page. He has 25.5 million followers on Twitter. His Youtube page has 14.2 million subscribers. He has 8.2 million followers on Instagram.

PItbull also did a music video before last year’s Xfinity and Cup season finales at Phoenix Raceway on NBCSN and NBC.

NASCAR Championship weekend kicks off tomorrow with yours truly! I believe it’s going to be one to remember. Catch the Xfinity Series Championship tomorrow on NBCSN and the @NASCAR Cup Series Championship Sunday on @NASCARonNBC #NASCAR #IBelieveThatWeWillWin pic.twitter.com/Feabmlmf6q — Pitbull (@pitbull) November 6, 2020

Pitbull started the SLAM Foundation in 2013. It created a network of tuition-free public charter K-12 schools in 11 cities throughout the U.S.

Marks has stated that his team will have a focus promoting STEM education (science, technology, engineering and mathematics).

“I am proud that in just a few months we are here announcing a partnership with one of the most influential and recognized artists in the world,” Marks said in a statement. “Within the first 10 minutes of our first meeting, it was clear Armandoand I share a vision and passion for impacting the lives of the underrepresented. We are creating and compelling a movement of positivity and possibility, using the platform and excitement of sports and music. Through NASCAR and our partnership with Pitbull, we are going to have the attention of a global demographic that is ready to be inspired into action for themselves, their families and their future.”

Marks and Pitbull plan to foster the launch of a racing-themed STEM curriculum within the SLAM! (Sports Leadership Arts and Management) inner-city charter schools.

“NASCAR racing is about pushing boundaries,” Marks said in a social media video announcing the alliance with Pitbull. “For the Trackhouse Racing team that means more than just winning on the racetrack. That means winning in America’s community and empowering our youth. Giving a voice to the unheard and impacting all races on and off the racetrack. This is Trackhouse. This is 2021, and I’m proud to welcome Pitbull as team partner.”