Joey Gase back with Rick Ware Racing for 2021

Joey Gase will compete for Rick Ware Racing this coming season in the NASCAR Cup Series, starting with next month’s season-opening Daytona 500.

The 27-year-old from Cedar Rapids, Iowa made 32 of his 33 Cup starts last season with RWR.

His best finish was 17th in the October race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“I am very excited to be racing for Rick Ware Racing again this year in the NASCAR Cup Series,” Gase said in a release. “… We learned a lot together as a team last season with some high notes and low notes, but I am really looking forward to see what 2021 has in store as we are all doing big things to take the whole team to the next level.”

Gase has made 74 career starts in NASCAR’s top division since the 2014 season. He has also made 244 career starts in the NASCAR Xfinity Series since 2011.

Gase has used his time racing to raise awareness about organ donation.

For his efforts, he was named the inaugural Comcast Community Champion back in 2015.

“Joey has been a part of the RWR family for a couple years, and has always been great with finding creative ways to bring awareness to causes that mean a lot to him personally, and many across the world,” said team owner Rick Ware said in a statement.