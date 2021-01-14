Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Already set to run in the NASCAR Camping World Truck Series for Young’s Motorsports, Kris Wright is now adding some Xfinity Series races to his 2021 schedule.

Sam Hunt Racing confirmed Thursday that the 26-year-old Wright will race for the team this season. His schedule will focus on the seven road course events, starting with the Feb. 20 race on the road course at Daytona International Speedway.

The team has already confirmed IndyCar veteran Santino Ferrucci for a part-time schedule that’s focused on 1.5-mile tracks, as well as Brandon Gdovic for a limited, oval-based schedule.

“I’m really excited to be competing with (Sam Hunt Racing) in the 2021 Xfinity Series,” Wright said in a team release. “Sam has great equipment and I’m hopeful I can get the most out of it.”

Last season, Wright made 10 starts across the ARCA Menards Series national and regional tours, as well as a single Truck Series start for GMS Racing on the Daytona road course.

His past resume includes winning the 2018 LMP3 class championship in the IMSA Prototype Challenge series. He has also competed in open-wheel ladder series such as British Formula 3 and the Road to Indy‘s U.S. F2000 and Indy Pro 2000.

“His road racing background should make our events with him an absolute blast, and hopefully, he can put together some smart, competitive runs,” team owner Sam Hunt said in the same release.”

Sam Hunt Racing also announced Thursday that veteran NASCAR spotter Chris Lambert will work with the team this season.

Lambert works with fellow Toyota team Joe Gibbs Racing in the Cup Series as the spotter for Denny Hamlin.