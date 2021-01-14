Christopher Bell wins Thursday night feature at Chili Bowl

Christopher Bell won Thursday night’s A-main at the Chili Bowl Nationals, marking the sixth consecutive year he has won the Thursday night feature.
He advanced to Saturday night’s A-main with Thursday’s win. Michael Kofoid finished second to also advance to Saturday’s A-main.
Bell, a three-time Chili Bowl Nationals champion, also won his heat race and qualifying race. Earlier this week, Bell won the Race of Champions invitational race.
MORE: Thursday night results
MORE: Wednesday night results
MORE: Tuesday night results
MORE: Monday night results
Also competing Thursday were NASCAR drivers Garrett Smithley and Ryan Ellis.
Smithley finished seventh in his heat race and 11th in his C-main.
Ellis finished fifth in his heat and placed fifth in his C-main
Here is when other drivers with NASCAR ties are scheduled to compete this week in the Chili Bowl:
- Friday: Justin Allgaier, Ricky Stenhouse Jr., Kasey Kahne, J.J. Yeley and Jesse Love