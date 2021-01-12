Kohler Generators to sponsor Ryan Newman for eight races

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Kohler Generators will serve as a primary sponsor in eight Cup races for Ryan Newman this season, Roush Fenway Racing announced Tuesday.

Kohler Generators, which operates underneath the umbrella of Kohler Co., will debut on Newman’s car in the Feb. 14 Daytona 500. The company also will sponsor Newman’s No. 6 Ford at Atlanta (March 21), Darlington (May 9), the Coca-Cola 600 (May 30), Road America (July 4), Bristol (Sept. 18), Talladega (Oct. 3) and Martinsville (Oct. 31).

“We are pleased to welcome Kohler to the Roush Fenway Family,” said NASCAR Hall-of-Fame owner Jack Roush in a statement from the team. “We share the same pursuit of high performance in both of our fields, and I cannot think of a better place to kick off the partnership than Daytona.”

Newman, the 2008 Daytona 500 winner, enters his 20th full season in Cup and third year with Roush Fenway Racing.

“We are looking forward to getting back to Daytona this year, and bringing on Kohler Generators as the primary partner for our biggest race of the season is really exciting,” Newman said in a statement from the team.

“Our partnership with Roush Fenway Racing and driver Ryan Newman provides new opportunities to showcase the leading-edge design, technology, and reliability of KOHLER Generators with passionate and loyal NASCAR fans. Jack Roush’s hall of fame career and championships speak to his hard-earned reputation of excellence,” said Brian Melka, Group President – Power at Kohler Co. in a statement.