Chase Elliott lands new Cup sponsor for 2021 and 2022

One day before he begins his first attempt at the Chili Bowl Nationals, NASCAR Cup Series champion Chase Elliott has found a new sponsor.

Hendrick Motorsports announced Tuesday that energy drink Adrenaline Shoc will serve as primary sponsor of Elliott’s No. 9 Chevrolet for two races in the 2021 and 2022 Cup seasons. The brand will also serve as a full-season associate sponsor during that span.

Primary races for A Shoc in 2021 will be the July race at Atlanta Motor Speedway and the October playoff race at Talladega Superspeedway.

“It’s a great time to have a new partner come into the sport and especially to join the No. 9 team,” Elliott said in an HMS release. “Their excitement level is on par with mine, which is really cool to see.

“It’s a new brand that fits me really well and a relationship we can grow. I’m looking forward to our first race together at my home track in July.”

Elliott, a Dawsonville, Georgia native, is still looking for his first Cup win at Atlanta. He earned his first Cup superspeedway win at Talladega in April 2019.

Positioned as a “performance-driven energy drink,” A Shoc contains no preservatives and includes a natural caffeine blend. Keurig Dr Pepper distributes and invests in the brand.

“We are thrilled to join the Hendrick Motorsports family and honored to work with Chase and his team,” said A Shoc CEO Paul Nadel in the same release. “A Shoc is the performance energy drink for a new generation and the perfect partner for Hendrick Motorsports.

“As a three-time NASCAR Most Popular Driver winner and the reigning Cup Series champion, Chase certainly personifies what top performance is all about and how to reach your peak. We are excited to partner with him and the No. 9 team and know that we will have many victory laps together.”