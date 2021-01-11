Xfinity Series: Ryan Sieg’s RSS Racing switches to Ford

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Coming off back-to-back appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, Ryan Sieg and RSS Racing are switching manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford.

In a brief statement, the team said that Sieg will drive the No. 39 Ford Mustang with engines supplied by Roush Yates Engines.

RSS had worked with Chevy for over a decade across both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

The statement did not mention plans involving additional entries for RSS in 2021.

Last season, RSS fielded two full-time entries in the No. 39 for Sieg and the No. 93 for multiple drivers, with Myatt Snider handling the majority of races in the latter (Snider will run full-time for Richard Childress Racing this season).

Sieg finished 10th in last season’s standings and made the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

He posted a career-high seven top-five finishes, highlighted by a second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in October.