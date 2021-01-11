Xfinity Series: Ryan Sieg’s RSS Racing switches to Ford

By Chris EstradaJan 11, 2021, 3:34 PM EST
0 Comments

Coming off back-to-back appearances in the NASCAR Xfinity Series playoffs, Ryan Sieg and RSS Racing are switching manufacturers from Chevrolet to Ford.

In a brief statement, the team said that Sieg will drive the No. 39 Ford Mustang with engines supplied by Roush Yates Engines.

RSS had worked with Chevy for over a decade across both the Xfinity and Camping World Truck Series.

The statement did not mention plans involving additional entries for RSS in 2021.

MORE: 5 key storylines for 2021 Xfinity Series season

Last season, RSS fielded two full-time entries in the No. 39 for Sieg and the No. 93 for multiple drivers, with Myatt Snider handling the majority of races in the latter (Snider will run full-time for Richard Childress Racing this season).

Sieg finished 10th in last season’s standings and made the Round of 8 in the playoffs.

He posted a career-high seven top-five finishes, highlighted by a second-place finish at Talladega Superspeedway in October.

 

Read More About NASCAR

NASCAR Chili Bowl
Chase Briscoe competing in first night of Chili Bowl Nationals
Hailie Deegan apologizes
Hailie Deegan apologizes for comment during online race
Santino Ferrucci NASCAR
IndyCar veteran Santino Ferrucci to run part-time in Xfinity Series