Chase Briscoe competing in first night of Chili Bowl Nationals

Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Cup rookie Chase Briscoe headlines the NASCAR contingent taking part in the first night of the 2021 Chili Bowl Nationals Monday in Tulsa, Oklahoma.

Practice began Monday morning at the River Spirit Expo Center in Tulsa, where Briscoe is one of over 300 drivers looking to win one of the biggest dirt-track events in the country.

Driving his own No. 5 entry, Briscoe is aiming for his second appearance in the A-Main on Championship on Saturday.

The Indiana native has finished eighth in Saturday’s B-Main in the past two years – one spot short of making the finale.

Several other drivers with NASCAR connections are also preparing to go racing later tonight.

Cup Series driver Alex Bowman is fielding a two-car program for the Chili Bowl. One of his drivers, 2019 USAC National Sprint Car champion C.J. Leary , will compete tonight in the No. 55V entry.

, will compete tonight in the No. 55V entry. Holley Hollan ran in all but one ARCA Menards Series West race last year, posting seven top-10 finishes. For the Chili Bowl, she’s driving the No. 67K entry for top team Keith Kunz Motorsports.

ran in all but one ARCA Menards Series West race last year, posting seven top-10 finishes. For the Chili Bowl, she’s driving the No. 67K entry for top team Keith Kunz Motorsports. David Gravel, who drives the No. 1D entry, ran in two NASCAR Camping World Truck Series races and one ARCA Menards Series race last year.

Hot laps are scheduled for 5 p.m. local time, followed by races at 6 p.m. local time.

Here’s when other drivers with NASCAR connections are scheduled to begin their Chili Bowl run this week: