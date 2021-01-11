Chase Briscoe places seventh in Monday’s Chili Bowl feature

Chase Briscoe finished seventh in Monday night’s A-main on the opening night of the Chili Bowl Nationals in Tulsa, Oklahoma.
Cannon McIntosh won the A-main, repeating his victory on the opening night of last year’s midget event. Tyler Courtney finished second in Monday’s 30-lap feature event. Both McIntosh and Courtney advance to the A-main of the Chili Bowl Nationals on Saturday night.
Briscoe, who is a month away from his rookie NASCAR Cup season with Stewart-Haas Racing, started Monday night’s feature third and fell back. Earlier in the evening, Briscoe came from sixth to win his heat race. He finished fourth in his qualifier.
Among others with NASCAR connections:
David Gravel, who ran a pair of Camping World Truck Series races this past season, finished fifth in Monday’s feature race.
C.J. Leary, driving a car owned by Alex Bowman, finished 16th after suffering a flat right rear tire.
Holley Hollan, who ran in all but one ARCA Menards Series West races last season, finished sixth in her B feature and did not advance to the A main.
Tuesday’s field will include Cup driver Kyle Larson, who won last year’s Chili Bowl Nationals.