Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

Reigning NASCAR Camping World Truck Series champion GMS Racing revealed its 2021 crew chief lineup Friday morning.

As part of the lineup, Jeff Hensley has rejoined the organization after working with ThorSport Racing and driver Grant Enfinger the past four seasons.

The duo made the Championship 4 last season alongside GMS drivers Sheldon Creed, Zane Smith and Brett Moffitt.

Hensley, who previously worked with GMS in 2016 as crew chief for Spencer Gallagher, will lead the No. 23 team with driver Chase Purdy.

Jeff Stankiewicz (No. 2 team) and Kevin “Bono” Manion (No. 21 team) remain as Creed and Smith’s crew chiefs, respectively.

Chad Walter moves to the No. 24 team to work with driver Raphael Lessard. Last season, he guided the No. 26 team and driver Tyler Ankrum to a playoff berth.

Charles Denike, former crew chief for the No. 24, now joins the No. 26 team to work with Ankrum. Denike posted two wins last season with eventual Cup champion Chase Elliott at Charlotte and eventual ARCA Menards Series East champion Sam Mayer at Bristol.

Chad Norris, who worked with Moffitt last season, has moved into a new role as GMS Racing’s competition director. Moffitt has moved to Niece Motorsports in the Truck Series, as well as Our Motorsports in the Xfinity Series, as he plans to run full-time in both series.

Chad Bryant will lead GMS’ program in the ARCA Menards Series as crew chief for driver Jack Wood.

“We are excited to have our crew chiefs return for the 2021 season with the addition of crew chief, Jeff Hensley,” team president Mike Beam said in a statement. “Hensley returning to GMS will bring more veteran knowledge to our powerhouse crew chief line up. Chad Norris fulfilling the Competition Director role will be a great addition to our management team. Norris will work along-side Technical Director, Tom Ackerman, to elevate our truck program and to make it more competitive.

“We are also happy to welcome Chad Bryant to our ARCA program. Bryant brings a wealth of knowledge and also has a passion to develop young talent that will make our Drivers Edge Program thrive. I have great faith in each one of these individuals and I can’t wait to see what the 2021 season has in store.”