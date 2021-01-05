Click to share on LinkedIn (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Twitter (Opens in new window)

Click to share on Facebook (Opens in new window)

NASCAR executive Jill Gregory was named as the executive vice president and general manager of Sonoma Raceway on Tuesday.

She joins Phoenix Raceway president Julie Giese as the second woman to oversee a NASCAR Cup Series venue.

Gregory, who served as NASCAR’s executive vice president and chief marketing and content officer, replaces Steve Page. He announced his retirement in August. Page led the California road course since 1991.

“Growing up in nearby Modesto, my cousins brought me to NASCAR races at Sonoma when I was in high school,” Gregory said in a track statement. “I’ve been a true fan of this place for most of my life, and now I’m blessed with a leadership opportunity to return and inspire others to have the same love for the region that I do.”

Gregory joined the NASCAR sanctioning body in 2007. Her current duties include leading the sanctioning body’s marketing, media, communications, broadcasting and diversity/inclusion functions.

She is also responsible for the sanctioning body’s digital offerings, including NASCAR.com, the NASCAR Mobile app and fantasy games.

Pending transition plans, Gregory will continue in her current position with NASCAR through January and assume her new position at Sonoma Raceway on Feb. 1.

“Jill’s strategic leadership has successfully guided our sport through incredibly complex challenges, all while reinventing how we engage our fans and grow this sport,” NASCAR president Steve Phelps said in a statement.

Prior to joining NASCAR, Gregory worked for Bank of America as its senior vice president of motorsports marketing, as well as for Sprint Nextel as director of its NASCAR Sprint Cup Series marketing program.